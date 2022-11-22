Riverside-backed Best Life Brands recruits Tarr as franchise development VP

In his new role, Tarr will lead the Best Life Brands franchise sales team to help accelerate the growth of the company's senior care brands, as well as future acquisitions.

Best Life Brands, which is backed by The Riverside Company, has named David Tarr as vice president of franchise development.

“David comes to us with an extensive background in sales and franchising,” said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, in a statement. “With his sales planning and leadership and our desire to continue to grow our portfolio of brands, it’s an ideal fit to help us advance the momentum the company has built.”

Prior to joining Best Life Brands, Tarr served in several executive roles, including vice president of franchise development and expansion for Liberty Tax Service. More recently, he was the brand manager for St. Gregory Development Group, LLC and director of franchise development for REP’M Group.

Based in Troy, Michigan, Best Life Brands, LLC is a franchise-focused holding company.