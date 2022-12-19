Riverside-backed Executive Home Care acquires franchise Grasons

Grasons began in Orange County, California

Based in New York, Riverside was founded in 1988

Executive Home Care Holdings, which is backed by The Riverside Company, has acquired Grasons Co, a franchise dedicated to estate sales and business liquidation. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The addition of Grasons Co. fits seamlessly with our business philosophy and strategy of making in-home care and assisted living options readily available for anyone that may need it,” said Executive Home Care CEO Tim Hadley in a statement. “We believe that Grasons Co.’s services will work hand-in-hand with our other brands to provide our clients easy solutions in their time of need.”

Based in Hackensack, New Jersey, Executive Home Care is an in-home care provider.

