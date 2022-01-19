Riverside-backed Modern Campus buys Augusoft

Modern Campus, which is backed by The Riverside Company, has acquired Augusoft, a Minneapolis-based enrollment management system for continuing and corporate education programs.

Modern Campus, which is backed by The Riverside Company, has acquired Augusoft, a Minneapolis-based enrollment management system for continuing and corporate education programs. No financial terms were disclosed. Toronto and Camarillo, California-based Modern Campus, an engagement platform for higher education, secured an investment from Riverside in 2018.

PRESS RELEASE

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS – January 19, 2022 – Modern Campus, the leading engagement platform for higher education, today announced the acquisition of Augusoft, a leader in enrollment management for continuing and corporate education programs. The acquisition extends the Modern Campus customer base to nearly 2,000 colleges and universities across North America and allows the company to further advance and improve the delivery of continuing education while engaging modern learners for life.

With enrollment for traditional two- and four-year programs declining across most campuses, higher education institutions are investing in continuing, professional, and workforce education to fuel enrollment growth while delivering on their institutional mission to expand learning experiences, reach diverse populations, and create employment opportunities.

Modern Campus’s Destiny One product is the recognized leader in non-traditional student management, with a broad set of offerings that enable colleges and universities to thrive in continuing, online, and professional education. With Augusoft and its flagship Lumens product, Modern Campus now offers the most robust set of capabilities including products, services, and partnerships to serve the complete needs of non-traditional learners.

Both Destiny One and Lumens are purpose-built to enable customers to efficiently manage and grow their non-traditional student programs, and deliver outstanding student service by enabling the functionality, administrative capabilities, and efficiencies colleges and universities desire.

“We fiercely believe that the future of higher education is lifelong learning, and at the core of Modern Campus is a belief that every human can be a lifelong learner,” said Brian Kibby, chief executive officer at Modern Campus. “With Augusoft alongside Destiny One, we’re furthering our mission to empower customers to engage modern learners for life. And at the same time, we’re creating a wider range of choices for higher education institutions to deliver on their lifelong learning missions.”

This transaction marks the fifth acquisition by Modern Campus in the past 12 months; the company acquired interactive campus map and virtual tour provider nuCloud in early 2021, followed by academic catalog and curriculum management provider DIGARC, and student engagement and development leader Presence. Earlier this month, Modern Campus announced its acquisition of leading higher education text-messaging provider Signal Vine.

“Augusoft and Modern Campus have long been the two most successful software providers serving the continuing education market. By joining forces, we can now offer a one-stop shop for all CE programs,” said Cem Erdem, founder and chief executive officer at Augusoft. “We’re thrilled to team with leaders like The Riverside Company and Modern Campus who share our belief in the importance of lifelong learning and how our education system needs to adapt to the changing needs of modern learners.”

“Investing in Destiny Solutions, the creator of Destiny One, is how our relationship with Modern Campus began in 2018,” said Stephen Rice, principal at The Riverside Company, the equity partner for Modern Campus. “Our dedication to serving lifelong learners is well-earned. That makes this news—two industry leaders coming together to serve non-traditional learners in a cohesive way—an exciting next chapter for Modern Campus and The Riverside Company.”

Augusoft employees will join Modern Campus, adding to a higher education powerhouse of exceptional industry talent. Brian Kibby will remain CEO of Modern Campus, and Cem Erdem will join the Modern Campus board of directors.

About Modern Campus

Modern Campus is obsessed with empowering its 1,700+ higher education customers to thrive when radical transformation is required to respond to lower student enrollments and revenue, rising costs, crushing student debt and administrative complexity.

The Modern Campus engagement platform powers solutions for non-traditional student management, web content management, catalog and curriculum management, student engagement and development, conversational text messaging, career pathways, and campus maps and virtual tours. The result: innovative institutions can create a learner-to-earner lifecycle that engages modern learners for life, while providing modern administrators with the tools needed to streamline workflows and drive high efficiency.