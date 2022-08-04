Riverside-backed SureWerx snaps up MEGAComfort International

The purchase of MEGAComfort International follows SureWerx's recent acquisition of Footwear Specialty International.

SureWerx, backed by The Riverside Company, has acquired MEGAComfort International.

SureWerx is co-headquartered in Vancouver and Elgin, Illinois. It is a supplier of professional safety products, tools and equipment across North America and Europe.

MEGAComfort is headquartered in Concord, Ontario and has a US presence in Tustin, California. It is a work-life wellness solutions company that sells ergonomic, anti-fatigue insoles & orthotics for workers across industries. The deal follows on from SureWerx March acquisition of Portland, Oregon-headquartered Footwear Specialty International (FSI).

The Riverside Company, a New York-based private equity firm, was founded in 1988 and is a generalist investor, investing globally across sectors. It acquired SureWerx in 2018 from Canadian junior capital provider Penfund.

The acquisitions of MEGAComfort and FSI were made to build out SureWerx’ complete safety footwear offering. The deals will allow SureWerx to protect professionals from the ground up.

“Adding MEGAComfort to our ever growing, world-class portfolio of SureWerx brands moves us another step toward our goal of becoming the global leader in safety and productivity,” said Chris Baby, SureWerx CEO.

“Joining SureWerx, will accelerate our growth in existing channels, while simultaneously expanding our reach into the extensive SureWerx distributor network,” said Barbara Orvitz, MEGAComfort CEO “The growth and success of MEGAComfort would not have been possible without our dedicated team and supportive distributors and end clients throughout the years.”