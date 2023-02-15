Riverside backs edtech company Eduthings

iCEV is a developer of SaaS-based digital curriculum, instructional materials and industry certifications for the CTE market

This is Riverside’s fourth add-on investment overall to the iCEV platform

Riverside invests in companies with enterprise values of under $200 million

The Riverside Company has invested in Eduthings, a software solutions provider for career and technical education administrators, teachers and students to track outcomes and monitor overall program effectiveness. No financial terms were disclosed.

Eduthings is an add-on investment to Riverside’s platform, iCEV, a developer of SaaS-based digital curriculum, instructional materials and industry certifications for the CTE market.

This is Riverside’s fourth add-on investment overall to the iCEV platform.

“We see an exciting opportunity for iCEV to offer its customers new tools, creating an even more comprehensive, career-readiness focused platform,” said Riverside Capital Appreciation Fund Partner Drew Flanigan, in a statement. “The acquisition of Eduthings continues iCEV’s strong momentum, providing a more complete, and compelling offering to our customers and differentiating iCEV in the marketplace. We will continue to expand the iCEV platform through organic and M&A initiatives.”

Based in New York City, Riverside invests in companies with enterprise values of under $200 million.