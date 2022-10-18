Riverside backs labor and employment compliance firm OutSolve

Riverside has invested in more than 310 business services and more than 220 software & IT companies since its inception in 1988.

The Riverside Company has invested in Metairie, Louisiana-based OutSolve, a provider of outsourced labor and employment compliance solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

OutSolve was founded in 1998. The company services more than 2,000 customers in a variety of industries across the U.S.

“We are excited to partner with the OutSolve team,” said Riverside Partner Drew Flanigan in a statement. “The company’s end markets are supported by strong regulatory tailwinds as well as the broader corporate move towards DE&I, ESG and social responsibility, which are all critically important. These fundamentals provide a robust platform for growth as we look to expand into adjacent service offerings and new end markets.”

In addition to pursuing organic growth through building scale in areas such as pay equity, DE&I and ESG, Riverside plans to continue the company’s strong track record of growing through add-on acquisitions.

Riverside has invested in more than 310 business services and more than 220 software & IT companies since its inception in 1988.

Based in New York City, Riverside invests in business products, business services, consumer products, consumer services, financial services, healthcare, information technology, TMT, manufacturing, and industrials sectors.