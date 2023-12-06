Riverside Company invests in time tracking software provider busybusy

PE Deals

The Riverside Company has invested in busybusy Inc, a St. George, Utah-based developer of the popular time tracking software for construction and other remote industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

This investment is the latest add-on to Riverside portfolio company ToolWatch, a provider of construction operations solutions connecting the field, warehouse and back office.

Busybusy was founded in 2010.

“This investment represents a compelling opportunity to combine the ToolWatch and busybusy technologies to create a platform that provides a single, integrated view of asset, safety and labor operations management across disparate job sites,” said Riverside Micro-Cap Fund Managing Partner Loren Schlachet in a statement. “busybusy furthers our strategy of making ToolWatch a more integral part of construction operations and workflow management.”

Based in New York City, Riverside was founded in 1988.

 