Riverside Company invests in time tracking software provider busybusy

This investment is the latest add-on to Riverside portfolio company ToolWatch.

ToolWatch is a provider of construction operations solutions connecting the field, warehouse and back office

Busybusy was founded in 2010

Based in New York City, Riverside was founded in 1988

The Riverside Company has invested in busybusy Inc, a St. George, Utah-based developer of the popular time tracking software for construction and other remote industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

This investment is the latest add-on to Riverside portfolio company ToolWatch, a provider of construction operations solutions connecting the field, warehouse and back office.

Busybusy was founded in 2010.

“This investment represents a compelling opportunity to combine the ToolWatch and busybusy technologies to create a platform that provides a single, integrated view of asset, safety and labor operations management across disparate job sites,” said Riverside Micro-Cap Fund Managing Partner Loren Schlachet in a statement. “busybusy furthers our strategy of making ToolWatch a more integral part of construction operations and workflow management.”

Based in New York City, Riverside was founded in 1988.