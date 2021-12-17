Riverside to acquire iCEV

The Riverside Company has agreed to acquire Lubbock, Texas-based iCEV, a provider of career and technical education curriculum and educational resources.

The Riverside Company has agreed to acquire Lubbock, Texas-based iCEV, a provider of career and technical education curriculum and educational resources. No financial terms were disclosed.

iCEV, a leader in Career & Technical Education (CTE) curriculum, instructional materials and industry certifications has signed a definitive agreement with the Riverside Company, a leading global investment firm.

With nearly 40 years of experience in the CTE space, iCEV serves educators and students in K-12, post-secondary, correctional, workforce and adult education settings. Delivered online, the iCEV platform features more than 2,000 lessons, including more than 600 hours of video-based instruction, across 16 career clusters. iCEV also functions as a testing platform for 16 industry-recognized and valued certifications.

“Since our company’s founding in 1984, CTE programs and courses have significantly evolved,” said Gordon Davis, iCEV Founder/Chairman. “By pursuing excellence through our product and service, our company has been able to grow and evolve as well. We look forward to future growth with a partner committed to serving the CTE community.”

Boasting more than 30 years of experience and 800 investments, Riverside specializes in partnering with companies to drive growth. Riverside has invested in more than 80 education and training companies, including those specializing in pre-K, K-12, post-secondary education, corporate training and certifications.

“At iCEV, our mission is to educate, serve and inspire. By partnering with Riverside, we can expand our product offerings and enhance our capabilities, allowing us to serve more educators, students and lifelong learners,” said Dusty Moore, iCEV President/CEO. “Riverside shares our passion for CTE, and we look forward to combining our expertise, purpose and resources to deliver an exceptional product.”

“With one of the largest online libraries of CTE courses, iCEV has long been respected and admired as a leader in this sector,” said Riverside Partner, Drew Flanigan. “Given widespread labor shortages and associated skills gaps, the need to equip students and support CTE career pathways is more pressing than ever. As a leader in online CTE curriculum and certification testing, iCEV is well-positioned to continue capitalizing on these trends.”

iCEV will continue operating out of its headquarters in Lubbock, TX with plans to expand operations, course offerings and platform functionality.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 800 investments. The firm’s international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 140 companies. For more information, visit http://www.riversidecompany.com.