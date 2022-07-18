Riverstone Credit Partners backs water infrastructure operator Blackbuck

The financing will provide Blackbuck with additional liquidity to execute on growth.

Blackbuck Resources LLC, which designs, builds, and operates water infrastructure, has expanded its sustainability-linked term loan with Riverstone Credit Partners LLC. No financial terms were disclosed.

The financing will provide Blackbuck with additional liquidity to execute on accretive growth resulting from recently signed contracts around its Midland Basin and Delaware Basin platforms.

Riverstone Credit Partners is Riverstone’s credit investment platform.

“The team has been working hard on executing our strategy to bring value to new customers adjacent to our existing platforms,” said Blackbuck CEO and President Justin Love, in a statement. “Riverstone has been a great partner to Blackbuck, and this expansion capital further aligns with our anticipated continued growth in a strong macro environment.”

Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal adviser to Blackbuck while Baker Botts L.L.P. served as legal adviser to Riverstone.

Based in Houston and Midland, Blackbuck is backed by Cresta Funds Management.

Founded in 2000, Riverstone has raised approximately $43 billion of capital.

Based in Dallas, Blackbuck was founded in 2016.