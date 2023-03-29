Riverwood promotes De Pinho, Porto and Venugopal to partner

De Pinho joined Riverwood in 2015, Porto came on board in 2013 and Venugopal joined in 2017.

Riverwood Capital has promoted Joe De Pinho, Alex Porto, and Ramesh Venugopal to partner.

“Beyond being exceptional investors, Joe, Alex, and Ramesh standout as true business builders and technologists that embody Riverwood’s unique principles as active operating partners to founders, CEOs, and executives,” said Francisco Alvarez-Demalde, co-founder and managing partner at Riverwood Capital, in a statement. “We are thrilled to recognize the amazing contributions of these three individuals to the Riverwood franchise, the greater portfolio, and the technology industry at large. These promotions are also an indication of the expanding market opportunity that underpins Riverwood’s strategy and our historical focus on developing the best human capital to help companies scale.”

Previously De Pinho led corporate development at Riverwood portfolio company Pixeon. Earlier in his career, he worked in investment banking at J.P. Morgan and in management consulting at McKinsey & Company.

Prior to joining Riverwood, Porto worked at technology-focused private equity group Augusta Columbia Capital and in the technology group at Harris Williams & Co.

Before Riverwood, Venugopal worked at Vista Equity Partners, helping to drive improvements ranging from sales to product at major companies. He is a former partner on the deal team at VantagePoint Capital Partners.

Riverwood Capital invests in the technology and technology-enabled industries.