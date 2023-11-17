RLH Equity Partners appoints Rodin as CEO

Rodin will continue to hold his existing roles as vice chair and managing director.

Rodin is succeeding RLH’s co-founder and Chair Chris Lewis as CEO

Rodin has been a member of the RLH team for over 15 years

Based in Los Angeles and Irvine, California, RLH targets B2B professional services companies

RLH Equity Partners has named Rob Rodin as CEO.

Rodin will continue to hold his existing roles as vice chair and managing director.

Rodin is succeeding RLH’s co-founder and Chair Chris Lewis as CEO.

Rodin has been a member of the RLH team for over 15 years, serving as a strategic advisor since 2007, as a managing director since 2016, and as vice chair since 2021. Earlier in his career, Rodin served for over 10 years as CEO and president of Marshall Industries.

In his new capacity as CEO of RLH, Rodin will be responsible for overseeing the full continuum of portfolio activities, including sourcing, execution, and monitoring, as well as firm operations.

On Rodin’s new appointment, Lewis said in a statement, “Having worked with Rob for over 15 years, and having known him as a friend for several decades, I am convinced that he is exceptionally well qualified for the CEO position at RLH.”

Based in Los Angeles and Irvine, California, RLH targets B2B professional services companies. Currently, RLH manages over $1 billion of assets.