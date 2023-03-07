RLJ and LP First portfolio firm Flow pipes in Nunning

Nunning is the HVACR and plumbing services company’s fifth acquisition.

Flow’s purchase of Nunning expands its footprint in Indiana

The firm plans further expansion in the Midwest, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic

RLJ has around $440 million in capital under management

Flow Service Partners, a portfolio company of RLJ Equity Partners and LP First Capital, has acquired Nunning Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, a heating and cooling service provider in Evansville, Indiana.

Nunning’s addition expands Flow’s footprint in Indiana, according to a release. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1978, family-owned Nunning focuses on HVACR installation, repair and maintenance for commercial customers.

“Flow’s continued investment in and expansion of its HVACR capabilities is a testament to our commitment to delivering value to our customers in a dynamic and competitive market,” said Thomas Ince, managing director at LP First Capital, in a statement.

Nunning is Flow’s fifth acquisition. Its previous add-ons include R Brooks Mechanical Heating and Air Conditioning in July 2022.

Nashville, Tennessee-headquartered Flow plans to further expand its footprint in the Midwest, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. The firm provides HVACR and plumbing services and via its partners operates in Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

RLJ is a middle-market private equity firm headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. It has around $440 million in capital under management.

LP First Capital is a private investment firm headquartered in Austin, Texas.