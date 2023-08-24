Roark Capital to buy fast-food restaurant chain Subway

J.P. Morgan is serving as financial advisor to Subway while Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal counsel.

Roark Capital has agreed to acquire Subway, a fast-food restaurant chain. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This transaction reflects Subway’s long-term growth potential, and the substantial value of our brand and our franchisees around the world,” said John Chidsey, CEO of Subway. “Subway has a bright future with Roark, and we are committed to continuing to focus on a win-win-win approach for our franchisees, our guests and our employees.”

J.P. Morgan is serving as financial advisor to Subway while Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal counsel.

Founded in 1965, Subway is headquartered in Milford, Connecticut.

Based in Atlanta, Roark invests in consumer and business service companies. Roark has $37 billion in assets under management.