Rockbridge-backed CheckedUp buys digital healthcare firm HMN

CheckedUp, which is backed by Rockbridge Growth Equity, has acquired Norwalk, Connecticut-based Health Media Network, a provider of digital healthcare solutions and wellness content to health ventures. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The need for high-quality health care content at the point of care is continuing to grow, and the combination of CheckedUp and HMN creates a company that we believe has the capabilities, reach, and medical expertise to meet this demand,” said Kevin Prokop, a managing partner at Rockbridge Growth Equity, in a statement. “When Rockbridge invested in CheckedUp, we saw an opportunity to grow the platform through strategic acquisitions, and we’re pleased to have worked with Richard and Mark to achieve this goal quickly. We are excited to partner with CheckedUp and build on this milestone acquisition.”

HMN was represented by Covington Associates and Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey, and CheckedUp was represented by Honigman and Greenberg Traurig. Senior debt financing was provided by Comvest.

Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity invests in the middle market. As of year-end 2021, Rockbridge has regulatory assets under management of over $1.2 billion.