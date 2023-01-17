Rockwood and DHC form a seniors housing JV

Based in Chicago, DHC is focused on meeting the needs of aging Americans.

Rockwood Capital and Doyenne Healthcare Capital have formed a joint venture to invest up to $100 million of equity in seniors housing communities across the country. No financial terms were disclosed.

Manisha Bathija, DHC co-founder and chief investment officer said in a statement, “We are excited to launch our first strategic partnership with Rockwood, an established real estate investor with a long history of responsible investing and a unique culture of collaboration. Our mutual belief in the growth potential of healthcare and seniors housing real estate will help deliver attractive returns to investors.”

Doyenne Healthcare Real Estate is a women and minority owned real estate investment firm focused on meeting the needs of aging Americans. The firm was co-founded by Kristen Ahrens and Manisha Bathija. DHC was established in August 2022 and is headquartered in Chicago.

Rockwood Capital is a real estate investment management firm founded in 1995. The firm targets residential, office, retail and hotel space in key markets throughout the United States. Since inception, Rockwood has invested in approximately $38.6 billion of real estate and real estate-related assets. As of the third quarter of 2022, Rockwood manages a portfolio of approximately $13.2 billion in gross asset value.