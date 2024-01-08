Rocscience secures growth investment from TA Associates

As part of the deal, Nicholas Leppla, Ashutosh Agrawal, a managing director at TA, and John Triebsch, a senior vice president at TA, will join the board of directors

Rocscience, a Toronto-based provider of geotechnical software solutions, has secured a strategic growth investment from TA Associates. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the deal, Nicholas Leppla, Ashutosh Agrawal, a managing director at TA, and John Triebsch, a senior vice president at TA, will join the board of directors. Dr. John Curran, founder and executive chair of Rocscience, will remain on the board.

Founded in 1996, Rocscience specializes in 2D and 3D modeling, simulation and analysis of rock and soil behavior. Combining research with continuous software development, the company offers an integrated portfolio of reliable, easy-to-use products that help engineers solve complex geotechnical challenges.

Today, more than 10,000 customers across 120 countries use Rocscience’s technology, the company said in a statement.

TA’s investment will enable Rocscience to capitalize on organic and inorganic growth initiatives, including investing in its operations and go-to-market strategy, expanding its product suite through strategic M&A, and advancing the company’s product offerings into adjacent categories.

“We have followed Rocscience for years and have been consistently impressed by the company’s world-class technology,” said Nicholas Leppla, a director at TA. “Building on the company’s strong market position, we believe there is significant opportunity for further growth. We are excited to partner with the entire Rocscience team on the journey ahead and are honored they chose TA as the company’s first institutional investor.”

Based in Boston, TA Associates is a global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services sectors.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel and Canaccord Genuity served as financial advisor to TA.