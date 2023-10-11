Ronin brews up craft beverage equipment platform; new shop Citation Capital invests in smart snacking

Today we have news that Ronin Equity is working to expand its craft brewing equipment platform; new manager Citation Capital is investing in Cibo Vita; and Leonard Green is running a four-asset continuation fund deal.

Morning Hubs! This is Chris, on for Wire Wednesday.

Bevs

Ronin Equity Partners is on the hunt for add-ons after it formed Lotus Beverage Alliance from the merger of six US craft beverage equipment providers in April, writes Michael Schoeck on PE Hub today.

Lotus provides services like canning, bottling, labelling and distilling for the distribution of craft beer, wine, spirits, kombucha and coffee, according to Elliott Rogasik, an associate at Ronin, said in an interview.

To form Lotus, Ronin snatched up Alpha Brewing, GW Kent, Twin Monkeys, Stout Tanks and Kettles, Brewmation and Automated Extractions, each of which has provided equipment to craft beverage makers for decades. Customers of Lotus include Sierra Nevada Brewing, Harpoon Brewery, Samuel Adams and Dogfish Head Brewery.

Over the next six to nine months, Ronin anticipates targeting companies that could bolster Lotus’ process solutions in the wine, distillery and coffee industry verticals, Rogasik said.

Smart food

Emerging manager Citation Capital is acquiring a majority stake in Cibo Vita, a founder-led smart snacking company, becoming the company’s first outside investor.

Cibo Vita’s co-founders Emre Imamoglu, CEO, and Ahmet Celik, president, will continue to hold significant ownership interests in the company.

Cibo Vita produces natural and “functional” snacks for supermarkets, big box chains and warehouse clubs. The company’s flagship brand is “Nature’s Garden.” The deal is expected to close later this year.

Citation is a new firm formed earlier this year by Tiffany Hagge, formerly of BDT Capital, and Lydie Hudson, who previously worked at Credit Suisse.

Multi-asset

Last week we reported on one of the larger GP-led secondary deals in the market, run by Leonard Green & Partners. The firm is seeking to move four assets out of two older funds and into a continuation pool for more time and capital to grow the businesses.

The businesses are: SRS Distribution, a wholesale distributor of building products that the firm acquired in 2018. This is the largest asset in the process; ExamWorks, which the firm acquired in 2016; Veritext, acquired in 2018; and Troon, purchased in 2017.

AlpInvest is the lead investor on the deal, with Goldman Sachs also making an investment. The deal could be in the range of $1.5 billion to $2 billion, sources told Buyouts. Evercore is working as adviser on the process.

Deal activity for continuation funds has been slower this week, especially compared to LP portfolio sales. But inventory is high, and the desire among many GPs to run such deals on their best performing assets is strong, sources said.

A limiting factor on the GP-led side of the business is a lack of capital to meet the inventory. While several large secondary funds have closed, or are in fundraising, still the capital base is not large enough to meet the demand in the market to run such deals.

Read more here on Buyouts.

That’s it for me! Have a great Wednesday. Reach me with tips n’ gossip, feedback or book recommendations at christopher.w@pei.group or find me on LinkedIn.