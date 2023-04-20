Ronin forms craft beer provider Lotus Beverage Alliance through merger of six companies

The new company has locations in Lincoln, Nebraska, Ypsilanti, Michigan, Denver, Colorado, Portland, Oregon, and Hopewell Junction, New York.

Ronin owns the majority of Lotus, and together, the six companies have a combined value of $100 million

Triago Americas Inc was the placement agent

Based in New York City, Ronin Equity Partners invests in the industrial and consumer sectors

Ronin Equity Partners has formed Lotus Beverage Alliance, a provider of craft beer, as a result of merging six companies: Alpha Brewing Operations, GW Kent, Twin Monkeys, Stout Tanks and Kettles, Brewmation and Automated Extractions. No financial terms were disclosed.

The new company has locations in Lincoln, Nebraska, Ypsilanti, Michigan, Denver, Colorado, Portland, Oregon, and Hopewell Junction, New York.

Ronin owns the majority of Lotus, and together, the six companies have a combined value of $100 million.

“As the industry’s only one-stop shop, Lotus has everything that craft beverage creators need to produce the products they love, for the people who love them,” says John Ansbro, CEO of Lotus, in a statement. “Our ownership structure makes us even more responsive to clients.”

Previously, Ansbro held senior executive positions at Alfa Laval, Johnson Controls and the GEA Group.

Managers and founders from the six merged companies form the bulk of senior management at Lotus.

Beyond the purchase price, Ronin has reserved nearly $35 million in pre-arranged financing to fund acquisitions for Lotus in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

The six acquisitions forming Lotus were financed using Ronin’s balance sheet, with investments from a range of limited partners, including Nicola Wealth and Fiera Comox.

Triago Americas Inc was the placement agent. Katten Muchin Rosenman acted as Ronin’s legal advisor on Lotus; buyside M&A advisors were KeyBanc and Harvey & Company.

Based in New York City, Ronin Equity Partners invests in the industrial and consumer sectors. The firm was founded in 2019 by Managing Partners David Feierstein and Jesse Yao alongside other former senior executives from Kraft Heinz, NCR, and Diversey.