Rotunda Capital invests in U.S. Waterproofing

Moving forward, Matt Stock, CEO of U.S. Waterproofing, will remain in his role.

U.S. Waterproofing was founded in 1957

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Rotunda Capital Partners was established in 2009

Rotunda targets lower-middle market companies in the distribution, logistics or industrial and business services sectors

Rotunda Capital Partners has made an investment in Schaumburg, Illinois-based U.S. Waterproofing, a provider of basement waterproofing and foundation repair services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Moving forward, Matt Stock, CEO of U.S. Waterproofing, will remain in his role.

U.S. Waterproofing was founded in 1957.

“U.S. Waterproofing is another successful example of Rotunda’s differentiated and thematic sourcing approach to partnering with family and founder-owned companies,” said John Fruehwirth, managing partner at Rotunda in a statement.

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Rotunda Capital Partners was established in 2009. Rotunda targets lower-middle market companies in the distribution, logistics or industrial and business services sectors.