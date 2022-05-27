Rotunda Capital sells Motis Brands

Prospect Hill Growth Partners has acquired Motis Brands from Rotunda Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed. Motis is an online seller of ramps, lifts and other hauling products.

PRESS RELEASE

GERMANTOWN, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prospect Hill Growth Partners (“PHGP”), a private equity firm focused on North American consumer and healthcare growth companies, is pleased to announce its acquisition of MOTIS Brands from Rotunda Capital Partners. MOTIS is a vertically integrated e-commerce leader in the loading, hauling, mobility, automotive and recreational segments. The MOTIS family of brands includes Silver Spring Mobility, Black Widow, Race Ramps, Elasco Products, HD Ramps, Pier d’ Nort, and MAC’s Custom Tie Downs.

CEO Rich Spratt will continue to lead MOTIS Brands and, together with PHGP, aims to continue driving strong growth organically and through complementary acquisitions. MOTIS is actively seeking acquisition targets that can benefit from MOTIS’ expertise in e-commerce, product development, supply chain logistics, and its broad channel expertise.

“MOTIS has built an exceptional platform for growing and scaling brands in e-commerce channels,” said David Fiorentino, Partner at PHGP, “MOTIS is a market leader in several end-markets, using data-driven decision making, effective merchandising, and sophisticated digital marketing capabilities to win in its channels.”

“We enjoyed our partnership with MOTIS and Rich and wish the team continued success,” said Corey Whisner, Partner at Rotunda Capital Partners. “Under our ownership, MOTIS transitioned from a one-website storefront to a leader in several categories, with US-based manufacturing, multiple branded DTC websites, and a proven acquisition platform.”

“We are very excited about our new partnership with Prospect Hill,” said Rich Spratt, CEO of Motis Brands. “MOTIS is well-positioned for continued growth, and PHGP’s experience in e-commerce and consumer products will complement and accelerate our plans. I want to thank Rotunda for their support during their ownership of the MOTIS platform.”

This is PHGP’s fifth investment in the direct-to-consumer / e-commerce segment and reflects the Firm’s commitment to the continued consumer evolution towards digital commerce. The investment in MOTIS Brands also represents the seventh investment in Prospect Hill Growth Fund II, LP.

Ropes & Gray acted as legal counsel to Prospect Hill Growth Partners. Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff served as legal counsel and Brown Gibbons Lang & Company served as financial advisor to MOTIS Brands.

About MOTIS Brands

MOTIS Brands – Innovation Elevated. We believe life is best lived with full access to the people, projects and passions that move you. For loading, hauling, automotive and accessibility, our family of brands delivers innovation and value at every level. Headquartered in Germantown, WI, MOTIS Brands proudly manufactures and distributes a collection of industry leading brands including Discount Ramps, Race Ramps®, Silver Spring Mobility®, Heavy Duty Ramps®, Black Widow®, Guardian Industrial Products®, Harbor-Mate®, Pier d’ Nort®, Elasco Products®, and MAC’s Tie Downs®. For more, visit www.MOTISbrands.com.