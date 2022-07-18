RTC Partners-backed Ardurra buys and merges with 300 Engineering

Ardurra Group is a provider of consulting and engineering services.

Greenberg Traurig LLP acted as legal counsel to Ardurra while CohnReznick, LLP was financial and tax advisor

Franklin A Torrealba is president of 300 Engineering

Based in Miami, RTC invests in the middle market

Ardurra Group Inc, a portfolio company of RTC Partners, has acquired and merged with 300 Engineering, a Miami-based water/wastewater and public works firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ardurra Group is a provider of consulting and engineering services.

Ardurra President and CEO Ernesto Aguilar said in a statement: “300 Engineering has an exemplary reputation of providing great service and engineering solutions to their clients. We are thrilled to welcome them to Team Ardurra as we share the same vision to build a powerhouse company delivering opportunities for staff and provide great service to our clients.”

Greenberg Traurig, LLP, acted as legal counsel to Ardurra while CohnReznick, LLP, acted as financial and tax advisor.

Based in Miami, RTC invests in the middle market.