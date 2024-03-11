RTC Partners-backed Verdantas snaps up Lewandowski Engineers

Verdantas specializes in environmental science, engineering and consulting.

RTC invests in the professional, business, and healthcare services industries

RTC invests in the lower middle market

Verdantas, which is backed by RTC Partners, has acquired Toledo, Ohio-based Lewandowski Engineers, a civil engineering and surveying services firm.

No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Ashley Chang, a vice president at RTC Partners, said in a statement, “We are delighted to have the Lewandowski team join Verdantas. The expansion of specialized waterfront surveying services will enhance Verdantas’ ability to serve clients effectively.”

