SAF Group lends C$41m to Ontario utility services company

The investment is the third made by AGF SAF Private Credit LP, which has to date deployed about C$115 million.

Canadian alternative credit firm SAF Group has provided a C$41 million term loan to an unidentified Ontario-based utility services company. The investment is the third made by AGF SAF Private Credit LP, which has to date deployed about C$115 million. SAF also announced the hire of Ian Charles as principal, investments.

PRESS RELEASE

CALGARY, AB, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ – SAF Group (“SAF”) is pleased to announce the closing of the third investment within the AGF SAF Private Credit Limited Partnership (the “Fund”) and the addition of Ian Charles to its team.

SAF has remained busy throughout 2022 and is pleased to announce the closing of a 3-year $41 million term loan to an Ontario-based privately held utility services company. The transaction will be the third investment to close within the AGF SAF Private Credit Limited Partnership since inception of the Fund in July 2021 bringing the Fund’s capital deployment to approximately $115 million.

In addition to the above highlighted investments, SAF has remained active across other funds completing over $1 billion of new investments along with realizations of $500 million over the last 12 months.

SAF is also pleased to announce that Ian Charles joined as Principal, Investments during Q1 2022 with a focus on origination and deployment within SAF’s existing core verticals as well as other diversified opportunities. In addition, Ian will allocate time to assisting with the build-out of new business beyond the existing fund offerings.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the SAF team and of the firm’s growth. SAF has an exciting future ahead”, said Ian Charles.

Ian joined SAF with 14 years of Investment Banking experience, most recently as Managing Director at National Bank Financial Inc. and brings a vast network and deal experience to SAF on public and private companies as well as family office relationships.

“Ian brings a wealth of knowledge to SAF”, said Ryan Dunfield, CEO, SAF Group. “Having known Ian for nearly a decade we look forward to leveraging his relationships and experience as part of our firm’s growth.”

About SAF Group

Founded in 2014, SAF Group is one of Canada’s leading alternative credit providers having committed approximately $4 billion investment capital across 50+ transactions to date. SAF’s team manages structured credit and equity investments across various industries.

With 40 professionals across offices in Calgary and Vancouver, SAF leverages a deep bench of investment professionals to provide flexible and long-term capital solutions to public and private corporations while providing stable and attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors.