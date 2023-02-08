Sagard collects $555m for senior lending fund

The target is $600 million with a hard cap of $750 million.

Alternative asset manager Sagard has raised $555 million for its senior lending fund. This figure includes $240 million in a separately managed account with an unidentified strategic partner.

The fund’s target is $600 million with a hard cap of $750 million.

Focused on the Canadian and U.S. middle market, Sagard Senior Lending intends to target borrowers with $10 million to $50 million of EBITDA. The fund’s backers include I.G. Investment Management, Ltd., Great-West Lifeco, Investment Management Corporation of Ontario and Portland Investment Counsel.

“We believe that economic headwinds make traditional equity and growth capital options more difficult to achieve. In turn, we have observed that companies – particularly those in the middle market – favour alternative financing sources, such as private debt,” said Dev Gopalan, a partner and portfolio manager at Sagard, in a statement.

The fund has already invested in three middle-market companies, committing approximately $100 million in aggregate.

Sagard has more than $13 billion under management, 125 portfolio companies, and 300 professionals. The firm has offices in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.