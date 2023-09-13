Sagard launches first Mideast office in Abu Dhabi

The office will be led by Firas Mallah, a Sagard managing director and head of the Middle East.

In this role, Mullah will lead the acceleration of Sagard’s activities and be responsible for developing its investor base and building its ecosystem

Sagard has $14.5 billion under management

Sagard, the alternative asset management arm of Power Corp of Canada, has opened its first Middle East office in Abu Dhabi.

The office will be led by Firas Mallah, a Sagard managing director and head of the Middle East.

In this role, Mullah will lead the acceleration of Sagard’s activities and be responsible for developing its investor base, building its ecosystem and creating foundational partnerships, including the company’s portfolio companies.

“Opening our new office in the United Arab Emirates is an important milestone towards our vision of becoming one of the most respected and impactful alternative investment management firms globally,” said Paul Desmarais III, chairman and CEO of Sagard in a statement. “I am thrilled to welcome Firas Mallah to the Sagard team as managing director and head of MENA. We are already building on exciting local partnerships and are eager to accelerate our many opportunities for growth and collaboration.”

With offices in Canada, the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Sagard has $14.5 billion under management.