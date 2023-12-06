Sagard to take stake in Performance Equity Management

Sagard's investment in PEM marks its establishment of a fund of funds, secondary and co-investment platform.

PEM manages venture capital and private equity strategies through both commingled funds and separately managed accounts

The deal combines PEM’s private equity fund of funds and co-investment capabilities and track record with Sagard’s alternative investment offering and global network

The agreement includes a path for Sagard to acquire all of the remaining equity of PEM on December 31, 2028

Sagard has agreed to acquire a stake in Performance Equity Management (PEM) a Greenwich, Connecticut-based private equity firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2024.

PEM manages venture capital and private equity strategies through both commingled funds and separately managed accounts. The firm’s senior management team will continue to lead its business.

The deal combines PEM’s private equity fund of funds and co-investment capabilities and track record with Sagard’s alternative investment offering and global network.

Sagard’s investment in PEM marks its establishment of a fund of funds, secondary and co-investment platform. The agreement includes a path for Sagard to acquire all of the remaining equity of PEM on December 31, 2028.

“PEM has an impressive investment track record, high-quality team, and trusted long-term GP relationships. We look forward to leveraging our complementary capabilities to scale PEM’s existing business and to enter adjacent strategies,” said Paul Desmarais III, chairman and CEO of Sagard, in a statement. “Our acquisition of a strategic stake in PEM will enable Sagard to accelerate the development of its product offering to retail networks, wealth management firms and family offices.”

Sagard is a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than $15 billion under management. Headquartered in Montreal, it invests in venture capital, private equity, private credit, real estate and royalties.

Finn Dixon & Herling served as legal advisor to Sagard on the deal. Berkshire Global Advisors was financial advisor and Goodwin Procter served as legal advisor to PEM.