Sagewind-backed By Light acquires flight simulation training tech firm Veraxx

By Light Professional IT Services, a portfolio company of Sagewind Capital, has acquired Chantilly, Virginia-based Veraxx, a provider of flight simulation training technologies for the U.S. Department of Defense. No financial terms were disclosed.
By Light is a provider of IT, training and simulation platforms and cyberspace operations to federal and commercial clients.
“The acquisition of Veraxx strategically broadens By Light’s existing capabilities within modeling & simulation and virtual training,” said Bob Donahue, founder and CEO of By Light, in a statement. “Veraxx further enhances our efforts to expand our product offerings and technology solutions. We look forward to augmenting By Light’s synthetic training environment capabilities to include Veraxx’s full-flight simulators and expand our expertise to include additional platform aircraft.”
Veraxx was founded in 1999.
By Light is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.
Sagewind invests in the middle market.