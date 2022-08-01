Sagewind-backed By Light acquires flight simulation training tech firm Veraxx

By Light is a provider of IT, training and simulation platforms and cyberspace operations to federal and commercial clients.

Veraxx was founded in 1999

By Light is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia

Sagewind backs the middle market

By Light Professional IT Services, a portfolio company of Sagewind Capital, has acquired Chantilly, Virginia-based Veraxx, a provider of flight simulation training technologies for the U.S. Department of Defense. No financial terms were disclosed.

By Light is a provider of IT, training and simulation platforms and cyberspace operations to federal and commercial clients.

“The acquisition of Veraxx strategically broadens By Light’s existing capabilities within modeling & simulation and virtual training,” said Bob Donahue, founder and CEO of By Light, in a statement. “Veraxx further enhances our efforts to expand our product offerings and technology solutions. We look forward to augmenting By Light’s synthetic training environment capabilities to include Veraxx’s full-flight simulators and expand our expertise to include additional platform aircraft.”

Veraxx was founded in 1999.

By Light is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Sagewind invests in the middle market.