Sandbrook to invest up to $460m in renewable energy developer rPlus

Sandbrook Capital will invest up to $460 million in rPlus Energies, a Salt Lake City-based renewable energy developer. No financial terms were disclosed.

rPlus is also backed by Gardner Group.

“We are proud to support the next chapter of growth for rPlus in partnership with the leadership team and our friends at the Gardner Group,” said Carl Williams, co-founder and partner at Sandbrook in a statement. “We believe rPlus has built one of the strongest development, construction, and operations teams in North America, as evidenced by their advanced portfolio of high-quality projects. Sandbrook’s investment in rPlus underscores our commitment to accelerating the decarbonization of the U.S. grid in partnership with entrepreneurs who embody environmental stewardship, innovation, and grit.”

rPlus’s notable projects include Graphite Solar and Appaloosa Solar, two Utah-based solar PV facilities now in service.

Lazard Frères & Co. LLC. served as financial advisor to rPlus. Foley & Lardner LLP served as transaction counsel to rPlus. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as transaction counsel to Sandbrook. Parr Brown Gee & Loveless served as transaction counsel to Gardner Group.

Sandbrook Capital targets energy infrastructure. Based in Stamford, Connecticut and London, the firm has raised over $2.1 billion in limited partner capital commitments.