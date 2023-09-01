Saothair Capital Partners scoops up MJM Yachts

MJM was founded in 2002 by Robert Johnstone.

Saothair Capital Partners has acquired MJM Yachts, a North Carolina-based maker of luxury yachts through Seolta Holdings. No financial terms were disclosed.

Peter Johnstone, who has led MJM since 2019, will serve as president and CEO of Seolta.

On the deal, Richard Lozyniak, co-founder and operating partner of Saothair, said in a statement, “Our investment behind Peter and the entire team will provide the company with the capital necessary to grow the business and build the MJM brand aggressively.”

Legal counsel to Saothair and Seolta was provided by Jenner & Block. MJM Yachts utilized Nelson Mullins for legal counsel and SierraConstellation Partners as advisors.

