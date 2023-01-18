Savor Street Foods picks up $7.4m credit facility from FrontWell

The facility will be used by SSF to refinance its existing debt.

The financing will also provide improved liquidity to help SFF meet customer demand and support the company’s growth initiatives

Headquartered in Toronto, FrontWell Capital Partners provides senior debt financing to middle-market companies in the U.S and Canada

Patrick Dalton serves as CEO of FrontWell and Scott Carpenter is president and CEO of SSF

FrontWell Capital Partners Inc has provided a $7.4 million secured credit facility to Savor Street Foods Inc, a Pennsylvania-based maker of pretzel snacks.

The facility, comprised of a revolver and a term loan, will be used by SSF to refinance its existing debt, as well as to provide improved liquidity to help meet customer demand and support the company’s growth initiatives.

“We are excited to support Savor Street Foods, the pioneer in health-conscious snacks, as it capitalizes on its large and growing market opportunity,” said Patrick Dalton, CEO of FrontWell, in a statement. “The company has built strong momentum with its customers since inception, and we’re thrilled to provide a tailored financing solution to help it reach its next stage of expansion at this pivotal moment in time.”

