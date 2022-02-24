Saw Mill buys Versatrim

Saw Mill Capital has acquired North Carolina-based Versatrim, a maker of custom coordinated laminate floor molding and trim for laminate and vinyl flooring. Heritage Capital Group served as financial advisor and intermediary to Versatrim on the deal. No financial terms were disclosed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Heritage Capital Group, an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the US and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, Versatrim, has been acquired by Saw Mill Capital.

Versatrim, located outside of Raleigh, NC, manufactures, sells, and distributes a complete line of custom coordinated laminate floor molding and trim for laminate and vinyl flooring, selling exclusively to the residential remodeling market. The Company’s innovative approach to molding solutions, and its ability to coordinate with most of the top colors in the vinyl, luxury vinyl tile, wood plastic vinyl, and laminate flooring industry, has guided it to the forefront as a leading manufacturer of floor moldings.

Saw Mill Capital is a lower middle-market private equity firm based outside of New York. The firm invests in companies in the business services, specialty distribution, and manufactured products industries.

Thilo Hessler, founder and president of Versatrim commented, “We built the company on a foundation of high-quality manufacturing and excellent customer service. It was important for me to find a buyer that shared these core principles and had a desire to take Versatrim to the next level. The Heritage team worked hard to find that buyer in Sawmill Capital. In Heritage, I found a trusted partner who understood and valued my personal goals for the sale of the business. I relied on their advice and expertise to successfully close the transaction and maximize my financial results.”

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor and intermediary to Versatrim. The deal team was led by Bill Sorenson and included Don Wiggins, Mary Frosio, and Robert Cilek from Heritage Capital Group and Dr. Florian Von Alten with Oaklins Germany.

“Thilo and his team built a great company by filling a need in the marketplace for flooring solutions,” remarked Bill Sorenson. “Entrepreneurs, like Thilo, drive our economy and the story of Versatrim is an American success story. At Heritage, we work with entrepreneurs to help them realize the value of their hard work. We were honored to represent Versatrim in this deal.”

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world’s most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.