SCF invests in pipeline services firm TDW

SCF Partners, an energy investment firm, has invested in TDW, a provider of intervention and isolation, inspection, and pigging products and services for the gathering, transmission, and distribution sectors of the pipeline industry.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc was financial advisor to TDW on the deal. Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal advisor to SCF while Crowe & Dunlevy, Baker Botts LLP and Allen & Overy LLP served as legal advisors to TDW.

“This partnership uniquely positions TDW’s market-leading brand and technology with SCF’s deep financial and strategic expertise, to create a strong, growth focused company for the future,” said Robert McGrew, president and CEO at TDW, in a statement. “I look forward to leveraging what makes TDW unique today and seizing new opportunities that the partnership with SCF will bring.”

Founded in 1920, TDW helps maintain critical assets all over world, serving customers across 6 continents in over 100 countries. The company has nearly 500 registered and pending patents and pioneered key technologies such as cleaning pigs, caliper inspections, and hot tapping and plugging.

Founded in 1989, SCF has invested in more than 70 platform companies and made more than 400 additional acquisitions to develop 18 publicly listed energy service and equipment companies over its history. The firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has offices in Calgary, Singapore, Aberdeen, and Australia.