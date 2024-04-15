People

Schmitt joins Waud Capital as IR head

In her new role, Schmitt will play a pivotal role in building and managing relationships with the firm's investors, consultants, and advisors and conveying the firm's differentiated investment approach.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this