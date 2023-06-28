Schroders Capital leads Volpi Capital continuation fund deal

The deal included a group of new investors, as well as Cyclomedia's management team and Volpi Capital's new Fund III.

Schroders Capital led a process that moved remaining interests in geospatial data company Cyclomedia and Digital Barriers out of Volpi Capital’s first fund and into a continuation pool.

The deal included a group of new investors, as well as Cyclomedia’s management team and Volpi Capital’s new Fund III, representing a trend in the industry of firms using capital from newer pools and help fund secondary deals. Rede Partners worked as adviser on the deal.

The continuation fund will provide more capital and time for Volpi to drive further growth in Cyclomedia, which plans a roll out of new product initiatives and selective add-ons.

Volpi first invested in Cyclomedia in 2018, since which time the business has tripled in size, expanding internationally.

“We are proud of the successful execution of our growth acceleration strategy to-date and are excited to build on this solid foundation through the next phase of our value creation ambitions,” Crevan O’Grady, co-founder of Volpi, said in a statement.