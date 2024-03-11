Schwartz rejoins Encore Consumer Capital as director

In his new role at Encore, Schwartz will be responsible for deal origination and execution as well as portfolio company oversight.

Initially, Schwartz joined Encore as an associate in 2016

Prior to rejoining Encore, Schwartz was chief operating officer of Remedy Drinks

Prior to Remedy, he was an investor at CAVU Consumer Partners

Jamie Schwartz has rejoined Encore Consumer Capital as a director.

In his new role at Encore, Schwartz will be responsible for deal origination and execution as well as portfolio company oversight.

Initially Schwartz joined Encore as an associate in 2016.

Prior to rejoining Encore, Schwartz was chief operating officer of Remedy Drinks. Prior to Remedy, he was an investor at CAVU Consumer Partners.

On the appointment, Kate Wallman, managing director of Encore, said in a statement, “We are delighted to welcome Jamie back to further strengthen our team. Jamie has established himself as a very talented consumer investor, and recently rounded out his skill set with operating experience which will be valued by the founders and management teams that we target. We are very excited to have him back at Encore to propel the fund forward.”

Based in San Francisco, Encore is focused on the consumer products industry.