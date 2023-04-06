Score! Private equity loves European football

By Neil Barlow and Jake Makar, Clifford Chance

European football clubs, once viewed as trophy assets held by wealthy individuals, are now firmly on the radar of yield-seeking financial sponsors. Clearlake Capital’s $5.3 billion acquisition of Chelsea Football Club and Elliot Management’s takeover of AC Milan attracted significant media attention, bringing private equity’s involvement in European football firmly into the spotlight.

This interest is driven primarily by growing asset valuations, valuable media rights and a perception that European sports clubs offer greater growth opportunities than US franchises, which are often viewed as more mature businesses. However, potential investors should also be aware of the complex regulatory regimes applicable to ownership of European football clubs. Increasingly, some investors are utilizing minority investment strategies to mitigate the impact of these regulatory regimes.

Restrictions on multi-club ownership

European football’s system of overlapping governing bodies – including leagues, national governing bodies for domestic competition, international governing bodies for international competition, and governmental authorities – can result in a tangle of regulations for potential investors to navigate. These regulations are particularly relevant to the extent an investor is considering a “multi-club” ownership model, under which the investor groups multiple football club investments (and perhaps other sports industry investments) into a single portfolio. This model has the obvious advantages of economies of scale and risk diversification, and, in particular, can be an effective way to reduce the financial risk related to the possibility that a club underperforms and is relegated. However, it also adds additional complexity because of the various governing bodies’ ownership rules.

For example, the Union of European Football Associations’ (UEFA) ownership rules prohibit a single individual or legal entity from having control or decisive influence over more than one club participating in a UEFA competition. UEFA’s restrictions have gained increased attention recently due to the potential sale of Manchester United, which media sources report is garnering interest from Qatari and Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth funds that already own Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle, respectively. In 2017, UEFA allowed RB Leipzig and FC Red Bull Salzburg to compete in the Champions League despite ownership of both clubs by Red Bull, finding that Red Bull didn’t have a decisive influence over both clubs after Salzburg made various changes to its corporate structure and certain commercial arrangements with Red Bull to reduce Red Bull’s involvement. However, given recent comments from UEFA warning that “multi-club investment has the potential to pose a material threat to the integrity of European club competitions,” it may reach a different conclusion should a similar scenario arise in the future.

Restrictions on majority private ownership

Other regulations don’t directly target multi-club investors, but nevertheless restrict club ownership structures in ways that encourage minority investments. The German Football League, for example, has enacted a rule that clubs can only obtain a license to compete if they own the majority of the shares and the voting rights in their associated football team. This regulation, informally known as the “50+1” rule, structurally necessitates that all private investments in German football clubs are minority investments. Although the rule has been criticized for impeding the commercial development of German football clubs, there are no signs of the rule being relaxed in the near team. In fact, in March 2023, German Football League submitted a proposal to Germany’s competition regulator requesting a ruling that no exemptions to the 50+1 principle be made.

Enhanced owners checks

The trend is towards even more regulation. In a white paper published in February 2023, the UK government proposed a new independent football regulator and regulations that are likely to further encourage financial sponsors to consider minority investments into football clubs rather than full buyouts. The proposal includes a rigorous set of tests to establish the “fitness and propriety” of prospective owners – especially those who will exercise significant decision-making influence at the club. Such owners would have to declare how much money they intend to invest in the club in the short- and long-term as part of a “personal guarantee” to the new football regulator. Not only is the prospect of a “personally guaranteed” long-term investment likely to disincentivize a number of buyout funds, but the white paper also makes clear that “the government is considering whether the proposed regulations should set tougher restrictions around leveraged buyouts.” Should such restrictions come to pass, they would likely have the effect of channeling private equity investments into English football through the form of minority investments.

Conclusion

This regulatory landscape makes investment in European football challenging, particularly for private equity sponsors pursuing multi-club ownership strategy. With investment in this sector expected to continue to accelerate, sponsors are likely to favor properly structured minority investments, in part as a means of avoiding some of these regulatory hurdles.

Neil Barlow is a private equity partner at Clifford Chance, and Jake Makar is an associate at Clifford Chance.