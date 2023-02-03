SeaFort-backed Parts for Trucks bags Fleet Brake Parts & Service

SeaFort Capital acquired a majority stake in Parts for Trucks in June 2022.

Parts for Trucks, backed by SeaFort Capital, has acquired Fleet Brake Parts & Service, a fleet service specialist with locations across Canada. No financial terms were disclosed

Fleet Brake is headquartered in Calgary. It serves the heavy-duty, logging, mining, agricultural and oilfield industries. Based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Parts for Trucks is a heavy-duty aftermarket parts distributor and truck and equipment service provider.

This deal will create a national network of locations providing parts and service to the heavy-duty trucking industry, with 32 parts warehouses and 15 service facilities. Locations will keep the Fleet Brake banner, except in the Atlantic region.

“Parts for Trucks – Fleet Brake is ideally positioned to maintain the legacy of two longstanding family-owned Canadian companies,” said Rob Normandeau, president of SeaFort Capital, in a statement.

SeaFort is a Halifax-based private equity firm that makes majority investments in small and medium-sized businesses. It acquired a majority stake in Parts for Trucks in June 2022.