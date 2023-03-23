SeaFort Capital wraps up sophomore growth fund at C$189m

The fund’s limited partners include members of the Sobey and McCain families as well as leading institutional investors, family offices and private investors from all regions of Canada

Canadian private equity firm SeaFort Capital has closed its second growth-focused buyout fund at C$189 million, above an original target of C$160 million.

SeaFord Fund II will invest in Canadian lower-mid-market businesses.

The fund’s limited partners include members of the Sobey and McCain families as well as leading institutional investors, family offices and private investors from all regions of Canada.

The fund will allow SeaFord to hold investments for a longer period than most private equity firms.

“We are honoured to have expanded our investor base and excited to deploy capital in an environment that we believe presents tremendous opportunity,” said Rob Normandeau, president and managing partner, in a statement. “SeaFort’s values-based, patient approach resonates well with business owners and operating partners and our experienced investment team has a proven ability to create value through strategic change, operational enhancements and the successful integration of accretive add-on acquisitions.”

In June 2022, SeaFort Fund II completed its first investment, taking a majority position in Parts for Trucks. Parts for Trucks completed a significant growth transaction in February 2023, with the acquisition of Fleet Brake Parts & Service.

Founded in 2012, SeaFort is based in Halifax, Nova Scotia.