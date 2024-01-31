Searchlight preps sale of auto diagnostics company Opus Group; Bain Capital finds opportunity in consumer food and health

Morning Hubs!

Hope the week is going well. Seems there is a feeling that deal activity is making a comeback, but what is really needed is exit activity to follow along. More deals doesn’t necessarily translate into more exits.

Exit

Speaking of exits, Littlejohn & Co agreed to sell Dana Kepner, a water and wastewater distributor, to Core & Main, the firm said in a statement. The company was formed in 1933. Houlihan Lokey and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton worked as advisers to Littlejohn on the deal.

Sale prep

Searchlight Capital is prepping the sale of automotive diagnostics company Opus Group, expected to launch in the next week, writes Michael Schoeck on PE Hub.

The deal will hit the market at a time when automotive services and original equipment manufacturer deal activity has picked up, Michael writes. Financial performance of automotive services across the market has broadly remained flat or declined after the pandemic. The global automotive testing and inspection market is still projected to expand at about 7 percent CAGR for the next few years as driving habits normalize post-pandemic, Schoeck writes.

Searchlight took the company private in 2018, being marketed off of $50 million in Ebitda generated over the past year.

Opus Group runs automotive diagnostic and emissions control centers in North America and Europe. The company operates a diagnostics technology products group, Intelligent Vehicle Support, including the DriverCrash diagnostics tool, the story said.

Steakhouse

Bain Capital has recently found opportunity in food and health, with investments late last year in Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão and 1440 Foods, a health-oriented food company with brands like Pure Protein, Met-Rx and Body Fortress.

Bain looks for undifferentiated brands and businesses, companies with growth potential and partnering with the right leadership teams, Bain Capital partner Adam Nebesar told PE Hub’s Rafael Canton.

The firm acquired Fogo de Chão in a narrow auction process for a deal valued at $1.1 billion, Canton writes. “When we invested there were only 60 units within the US in total,” Nebesar said. “Fogo’s brand awareness is only 35 percent. That’s a huge opportunity. There are a lot of people who aren’t near a Fogo and haven’t heard of it. They’ve been growing units by 15 percent plus per year in recent years.”

The firm’s investment in 1440 was driven by the trends of consumers focusing on protein as part of a healthy and active lifestyle and the popularity of fast-snacking, as opposed to meals at home, Canton writes.

“The place we’re playing in is what I call high-protein nutrition, and that’s still a tiny sliver of snacking overall, but it’s growing because customers are trying to make healthier choices,” Nebesar said. “And customers are also recognizing the importance of protein in an active diet.”

Secondaries

A lot going on in the early days of 2024 in secondaries, as the strategy has shot out of the gates. LP portfolio sales have continued to lead activity with lots of pending demand sitting on the sidelines. One large process to watch in the early part of the year is from

Washington’s massive pension system, which has brought back a portfolio it pulled in 2022 on low pricing and is trying again. Check it out on Buyouts here.

GP-led deals made a resurgence in the second half of the year and have continued pace into this year. Secondaries is evolving to the point that it can offer GPs an array of solutions for their portfolios and investments, writes Todd Miller, partner with W Capital Group. Below is a snippet. Read the full guest column here on Buyouts.

“The inception of the secondaries market consisted largely of traditional LP trades. That was version 1.0 of the secondaries market. The emergence of CVs is considered 2.0. I’d argue the next phase of offering sponsors a wider range of GP-led solutions is version 3.0 and is where the market is headed. Sponsors are quickly appreciating that the GP-led market is broader than just CVs. The secondaries market 3.0 will be massively larger than prior periods and will enable sponsors to capitalize on the right solution for the right situation. The real question for a sponsor is not “To CV or not to CV?”, but rather: “which liquidity solution is the right one?”

We also note that Overbay Capital, a Canadian secondaries shop focused on LP deals, has brought on Sebastien Siou as a managing director, according to a report in Secondaries Investor.

Awards

It’s that time again! We’ve opened our annual Deal of the Year awards for the best exits of 2023. Deadline is Friday, Feb. 16. Winners are chosen in seven categories: Deal of the Year, Large-Market Deal of the Year, Middle Market Deal of the Year, Small Market Deal of the Year, Turnaround of the Year, International Deal of the Year and Secondaries Deal of the Year.

Visit here for contest rules and other information, including lists of past winners. And hit me up with questions at christopher.w@pei.group (but please read the rules PDF first that can be downloaded, which should answer most of your questions).

That’s it for me! Have a great rest of your Wednesday. Hit me up with tips n’ gossip, feedback and book recommendations at christopher.w@pei.group or find me on LinkedIn.