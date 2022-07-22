Seaside Equity Partners exits Andersen Commercial Plumbing

ACP was founded in 1994

Seaside is currently investing out of a $160 million fund that closed in February 2021

Seaside backs mission-critical services businesses that are based in the Western U.S.

Seaside Equity Partners has sold La Verne, California-based Andersen Commercial Plumbing, a provider of plumbing and HVAC services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The tremendous growth we have experienced over the past four years is a testament to our top-notch organization and the notable value we provide for our customers,” said Paul Andersen, president and founder of ACP, in a statement. “This sale is a result of the hard work our employees put in day in and day out, allowing us to lay the foundation for the strong brand from which we benefit in the market and separate ourselves from the competition.”

Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor to ACP on the transaction.

