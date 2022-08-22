Seawall invests in Soccer.com owner Sports Endeavors

Sports Endeavors was founded over 35 years ago as a direct-to-consumer retailer by brothers Mike and Brendan Moylan

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit and Huntington Business Credit provided financing for the transaction

Seawall targets middle-market companies

Seawall Capital has made an investment in Sports Endeavors Inc, the owner of Soccer.com, the outfitter of youth soccer teams, players, parents, coaches, and fans. No financial terms were disclosed.

Sports Endeavors was founded over 35 years ago as a direct-to-consumer retailer by brothers Mike and Brendan Moylan. While still in high school, the Moylans produced their first Eurosport soccer catalog in 1984, which quickly developed a cult following among the growing U.S. soccer community. Sports Endeavors then registered the Soccer.com domain in 1994 and began building what has become the premier destination for soccer apparel, gear, customized team jerseys and content.

Soccer.com has become the preferred provider of team uniforms to the top youth soccer clubs and academies across the United States. In addition to Soccer.com, Sports Endeavors owns WorldSoccerShop, the online destination for soccer fans, and 431 Sports, which offers a similar integrated uniform solution to baseball, softball and volleyball teams. The company is based in North Carolina and operates one of the largest sports jersey customization facilities in the U.S.

“Sports Endeavors aligns perfectly with our goal of partnering with passionate founders with outstanding management teams in businesses and categories that have loyal and dedicated consumers,” said Matt Eby, founder and managing partner of Seawall Capital, in a statement. “As more and more people play and watch soccer here in the United States, Soccer.com is positioned to grow the game of soccer, both at the player level and at the fan level. We are eager and excited to work with this dedicated and talented management team as they continue to build the authentic destination and resource for soccer players and fans nationwide and worldwide.”

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit and Huntington Business Credit provided financing for the transaction. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisors to Seawall Capital. Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan, LLP served as legal advisors to Sports Endeavors.

Seawall Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in companies that have built strong connections to their end consumers.

The Sports Endeavors family of brands includes SOCCER.COM, WorldSoccerShop and 431 Sports. What started out as a small family business has grown into the largest soccer, baseball, softball and volleyball retailer in the world.