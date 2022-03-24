SEC announces senior leadership changes

Daniel S. Kahl, acting director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Examinations is leaving the agency. Richard R. Best, director of the SEC’s New York regional office, will serve as acting director of the Division of Examinations upon Kahl’s departure. Lara Shalov Mehraban will serve as acting director of the New York Regional Office. Kahl joined the SEC in 2001; Best came on board in 2015; and Mehraban joined in 2007.

Washington D.C., March 24, 2022 —The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Daniel S. Kahl, Acting Director of the SEC’s Division of Examinations, will depart the agency after more than 21 years of service. Richard R. Best, Director of the SEC’s New York Regional Office, will serve as Acting Director of the Division of Examinations upon Mr. Kahl’s departure. Lara Shalov Mehraban will serve as Acting Director of the New York Regional Office.

“I am grateful to Dan for his 20-plus years of service at the SEC, most recently as Acting Director of the Division of Examinations,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said. “Our examinations program is so crucial to the SEC’s work to protect investors, and we have benefited from Dan’s leadership, professionalism, and collaboration. I am thankful that Rich will lead the Division of Examinations and Lara will head the New York Regional Office. Both Rich and Lara bring a depth of experience and knowledge to these roles, and I look forward to continuing to work with them.”

Dan Kahl

Mr. Kahl joined the SEC in 2001 and has served as Acting Director of the Division of Examinations since July 2021. He served as Deputy Director of the Division of Examinations since 2018 and as the Division’s Chief Counsel since 2016. Prior to joining the Division of Examinations, he led the Division of Investment Management’s Office of Investment Adviser Regulation. Mr. Kahl earned a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University, a law degree from Southern Methodist University, and a master of laws degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

“It has been a privilege to work on behalf of investors for more than 20 years at the SEC, and an honor to have the opportunity, most recently, to lead the Division of Examinations,” said Mr. Kahl. “I am proud of the accomplishments of the examination program and on investment adviser policy. I will always cherish and miss working with such a dedicated group of professionals.”

Richard Best

Mr. Best joined the SEC in 2015 and is currently the Director of the New York Regional Office. He previously served as the Director of the Atlanta and Salt Lake City Regional Offices. Prior to joining the SEC, he held supervisory and investigative positions at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Office of the Bronx County District Attorney. Mr. Best received a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York, College of Old Westbury, and a law degree from Howard University School of Law.

“It is a tremendous privilege to serve as the Acting Director of the Division of Examinations,” said Mr. Best. “The Division has an enormous breadth of responsibility that is matched only by its depth of talent and commitment to the SEC’s mission. I am excited to work with Examinations teams across the country.”

Lara Shalov Mehraban

Ms. Mehraban joined the SEC in 2007 and has served as the Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in the New York Regional Office since 2015. Prior to joining the SEC, she was an associate at two New York law firms and clerked for the Honorable Michael Daly Hawkins of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Ms. Mehraban received a bachelor’s degree from Duke University, and a law degree from the University of Michigan School of Law.

“The New York Regional Office has long played a critical role in the Commission’s enforcement and examination programs,” said Ms. Mehraban. “I look forward to continuing to work with my enforcement colleagues, and I am thrilled to work more closely with our exceptionally talented examinations staff.”