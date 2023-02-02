Secondary advisor Mozaic recruits Emery, Sanna and Wilson as VPs

Most recently, Emergy was a senior trader at Man Group PLC

Boston-based secondary advisor Mozaic Capital Advisors has hired Stephen Emery, Charlene Sanna and David Wilson as vice presidents.

Most recently, Emergy was a senior trader at Man Group PLC. Before that, he was an associate on the portfolio management team of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership.

Prior to joining Mozaic, Sanna was a principal for The Baupost Group.

Previously, Wilson was a vice president at Greenhill & Co. Prior to Greenhill, he was an associate at Jefferies in San Francisco and an associate at Flagstaff Partners in Melbourne, Australia.

“We are very pleased to welcome these accomplished professionals to Mozaic Capital,” said Christine Patrinos and Solomon Owayda, co-founders of Mozaic Capital Advisors, in a statement. “Together, Stephen, Charlene and David bring more than three decades of highly relevant investment and advisory experience. As we continue Mozaic’s growth, we are confident they will prove valuable contributors in helping us provide our institutional investor clients with excellence in secondary market transactions.”

Founded in 2015, Mozaic Capital provides secondary solutions for limited partners and general partners. The firm’s founding partners are Solomon Owayda and Christine Patrinos.