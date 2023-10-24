Security solutions provider Keyfactor picks up investment from Sixth Street Growth

The investment puts Keyfactor at a valuation of about $1.3 billion.

Sixth Street Growth, Sixth Street’s growth investing platform, has made an investment in Keyfactor, an Ohio-based provider of security solutions for modern businesses. The investment puts Keyfactor at a valuation of about $1.3 billion.

Insight Partners is an existing investor in Keyfactor.

“Today organizations must find a way to enable true digital trust in a rapidly evolving and an increasingly complex IT / IOT environment,” said Alex Katz, a managing director at Sixth Street Growth in a statement. “Given the team’s proven track-record of innovation and the platform’s ability to manage digital identity at scale, Keyfactor is uniquely positioned to help enterprises as the trusted provider of machine identity management.”

Evercore acted as lead financial advisor to Keyfactor and Insight Partners with JP Morgan also providing financial advice.

Sixth Street Growth makes investments in mid- and late-stage technology companies.