Sentinel Capital acquires strategy and consulting firm MPG

Sentinel invests in midmarket businesses in the US and Canada

Sentinel targets the business services, consumer, healthcare services, and industrials sectors

Sentinel Capital Partners has acquired Holmdel, New Jersey-based Market Performance Group, a provider of omnichannel strategy and consulting services focused on the consumer packaged goods industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Market Performance Group is strategically positioned for growth in attractive sectors that are large and resilient,” said John Van Sickle, a Sentinel partner in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with MPG’s hugely talented team.”

MPG was founded in 2002.