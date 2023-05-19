Sentinel Capital divests manufacturer ECM to nVent Electric plc

Sentinel focuses on buying and building midmarket businesses

Sentinel Capital has sold ECM, a New Berlin, Wisconsin-based provider of electrical connectors, tools, and test instruments, to nVent Electric plc. The purchase price is $1.1 billion.

“It has been a privilege to work with Mike and the rest of the ECM management team for the second time after our successful previous investment in Power Products,” said John Van Sickle, a Sentinel partner in a statement. “ECM has performed exceedingly well during our partnership, and we believe it has a bright future ahead. All of us at Sentinel wish our management team partners at ECM continued success.”

Sentinel focuses on buying and building midmarket businesses. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. The private equity firm was founded in 1995.