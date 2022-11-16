SFEP acquires store supplies company DGS Retail

DGS’ operations span four divisions and over 400,000 square feet across five facilities in Massachusetts, Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin and California.

San Francisco Equity Partners invests in lower middle market companies across the consumer value chain

Peter Stevens serves as CEO of DGS

San Francisco Equity Partners has acquired DGS Retail, a provider of décor, signage, fixtures, displays and other critical products to customers in the grocery, retail, foodservice and consumer brand end markets. No financial terms were disclosed..

“DGS has an impressive track record of growth built on strong, long-term relationships with a large and diverse base of national and regional customers,” said SFEP Partner David Mannix in a statement. “The DGS team has built a broad set of capabilities through both organic growth and synergistic acquisitions, which enable the company to compete and win in a large and extremely fragmented market.”

DGS’ operations span four divisions and over 400,000 square feet across five facilities in Massachusetts, Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin and California.

San Francisco Equity Partners invests in lower middle market companies across the consumer value chain.