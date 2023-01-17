SGE-backed PR platform Muck Rack recruits Hamblin as CRO

In this role, Hamblin will lead Muck Rack’s go-to-market strategy across its sales and customer success teams.

Muck Rack, a public relations platform that helps organizations find the right journalists to pitch and report on media coverage, has named Bryan Hamblin as chief revenue officer.

In this role, Hamblin will lead Muck Rack’s go-to-market strategy across its sales and customer success teams. He will report to Muck Rack CEO and co-founder Greg Galant.

Previously, Hamblin worked at decision intelligence company Sisu Data, where he was CRO. Before that, he was chief sales officer at Gainsight, a customer success and product experience software company. He also served in a variety of revenue and strategy roles at Alfresco, ServiceSource, IBM and Hewlett Packard.

On the appointment, Galant said in a statement, “Bryan is a proven and passionate leader who has been a catalyst for scaling founder-led companies like Muck Rack. Bryan will bring his results-driven approach and build on our remarkable momentum in recent years to grow our business and drive our mission to enable organizations to build trust, tell their stories and demonstrate the unique value of earned media.”

Susquehanna Growth Equity invested in Muck Rack in 2022.