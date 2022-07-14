Shadowbriar-backed Vorteq Coil Finishers acquires Almexa’s coil coating assets

The former Almexa coil coating operation, which is based in Mexico City, will be renamed Vorteq Mexico.

Vorteq Coil Finishers, which is backed by Shadowbriar Capital Partners, has acquired Almexa’s coil coating assets. As part of the transaction, the former Almexa coil coating operation, which is based in Mexico City, will be renamed Vorteq Mexico. No financial terms were disclosed.

This transaction becomes the fourth add-on acquisition for Vorteq in the last six years.

“The addition of Vorteq Mexico will drive significant growth for us, much like our highly successful acquisitions completed in 2016, 2018, and 2019,” says Jim Dockey, Vorteq’s CEO, said in a statement. “The transaction will add incremental capacity, additional capabilities, and geographic reach to our extensive North American footprint.”

Vorteq was launched in 1982.

Shadowbriar is a Los Angeles based private equity firm invests in lower middle-market industrial businesses.