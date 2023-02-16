Shamrock Capital backs entertainment production company Boardwalk Pictures

The capital infusion will be used for growth.

Shamrock Capital has invested in Santa Monica, California-based Boardwalk Pictures, an entertainment production company. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We believe that authentic storytelling will always have an engaged audience,” commented Mike LaSalle, a partner at Shamrock Capital, in a statement. “Andrew and the Boardwalk team are pioneers in crafting honest, real, and raw narratives in unique and compelling ways. They have raised the standard for high quality nonfiction content, delving into a wide range of subject matters that resonate with audiences around the world. We are excited to partner with this talented team as they continue to bring their skills and sensibilities to new genres, formats, and mediums.”

Boardwalk was founded in 2010 by Andrew Fried. The company has scored 20 Emmy nominations and 4 wins.

Boardwalk Pictures was represented in the deal by LionTree and Venable LLP. Shamrock Capital was represented by ACF Investment Bank and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

Based in Los Angeles, Shamrock invests in the media, entertainment and communication sectors.